Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 231.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

