Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.40 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.84. 1,481,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,389. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

