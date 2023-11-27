Citizens & Northern Corp Has $980,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,662,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,259,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

