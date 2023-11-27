Citizens & Northern Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. 934,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

