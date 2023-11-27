Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 287 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,165 shares of company stock valued at $141,057,990. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.34. 1,382,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,042. The company has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.