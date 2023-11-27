Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 67,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 598,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,923,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BDX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.54. 500,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.