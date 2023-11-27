City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,344.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

HQH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 142,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.