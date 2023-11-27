City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,086,001 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $1,474,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,123,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

