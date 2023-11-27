City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 136,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ remained flat at $7.24 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 613,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,582. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,021,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,293,728.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,922,490 shares of company stock worth $47,051,576.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.