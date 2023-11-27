City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 553.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

