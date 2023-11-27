City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $580,000 Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. 82,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,666. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.