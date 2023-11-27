City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $7.42 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $49.38. 4,471,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,868,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

