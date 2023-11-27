City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,556,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 82,380 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

GF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

