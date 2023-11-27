City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSE MUI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 99,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

