City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,886 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund makes up approximately 7.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 39.72% of The Taiwan Fund worth $92,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Taiwan Fund news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Taiwan Fund stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. 3,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

