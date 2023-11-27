City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of General American Investors worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,131 shares of company stock valued at $155,809. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,946. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

General American Investors Profile

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.