City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund comprises 3.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 16.64% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $39,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,396. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

