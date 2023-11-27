City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the period. The China Fund comprises 3.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CHN remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

