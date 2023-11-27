City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %

MYI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,869. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

