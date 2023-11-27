Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 8,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

