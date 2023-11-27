CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,904 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

