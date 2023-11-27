Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson Sells 7,000 Shares

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $19,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,683.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,449,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,208. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

