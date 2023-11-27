Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 3.1 %

Coffee stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

