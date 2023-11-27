Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 3.1 %
Coffee stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
