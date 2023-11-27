Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 568,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,644. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

