Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.82

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Colruyt Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.