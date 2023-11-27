CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CFO Kyle David Lorentzen Buys 40,000 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 40,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CommScope Trading Down 6.5 %

CommScope stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 3,547,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,356. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 32.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,002,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

