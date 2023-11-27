Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.21. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 223,648 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on SID shares. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 1.3 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,900.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 107.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

