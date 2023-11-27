Comparing Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and MacroGenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $100.33 billion 1.71 $31.37 billion $1.83 16.56 MacroGenics $151.94 million 3.05 -$119.76 million $0.80 9.35

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 15.30% 16.72% 7.95% MacroGenics 41.13% -51.83% -25.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pfizer and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 11 6 0 2.35 MacroGenics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pfizer currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.70%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Risk & Volatility

Pfizer has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and MGD024, an investigational bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule to minimize cytokine-release syndrome for patients with hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops Lorigerlimab, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3;Retifanlimab, an monoclonal antibody used for cancer therapeutics; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company develops MGD014 and MGD020, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and CD3 on T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B × CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

