Comparing PhenixFIN (PFX) & Its Rivals

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) is one of 1,253 publicly-traded companies in the "Asset Management" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PhenixFIN to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PhenixFIN and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhenixFIN 76.34% 5.04% 2.99% PhenixFIN Competitors 289.85% 6.86% 4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PhenixFIN and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhenixFIN 0 0 0 0 N/A PhenixFIN Competitors 1081 4601 5905 82 2.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 70.47%. Given PhenixFIN’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PhenixFIN has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

41.7% of PhenixFIN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of PhenixFIN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhenixFIN and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhenixFIN $15.54 million -$6.11 million 5.08 PhenixFIN Competitors $328.76 million $42.92 million 100.21

PhenixFIN’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PhenixFIN. PhenixFIN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

PhenixFIN has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhenixFIN’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PhenixFIN rivals beat PhenixFIN on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport. The fund seeks to invest in companies located in North America. The fund targets private debt transactions in companies with enterprise values or asset values between $25 million and $250 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $10 million and $50 million. It exits its investments between three years and seven years; it holds most of its investments to maturity or repayment, but may realize or sell some investments earlier. The fund may take a board seat on its investee companies and can also offer managerial assistance to certain portfolio companies. It structures its investments as first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, senior secured notes, senior subordinated notes, subordinate notes, unitranche loans, and seeks warrants or other equity participation. The fund may co-invest in privately negotiated transactions under certain conditions. PhenixFIN Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

