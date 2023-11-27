Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sandra Balic Sells 33,300 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CMG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.14. 123,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

