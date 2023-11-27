Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 193,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,644. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

