Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.20

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 90956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

