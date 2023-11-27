Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,227.10

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3,227.10 and last traded at C$3,208.12, with a volume of 6328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,182.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3,275.00.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The stock has a market cap of C$67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2,885.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,779.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

