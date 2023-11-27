Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 291,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

