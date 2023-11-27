Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.29. 996,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,631. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

