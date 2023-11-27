Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 20.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.63. 665,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

