Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 6.4% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $73,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

