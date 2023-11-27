Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Cordoba Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Stories

