Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.08

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 400821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,360,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,335,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,500,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its position in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after buying an additional 788,801 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

