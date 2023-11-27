Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 50,700 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 335.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $107.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

