Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80,800 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.22. 1,805,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

