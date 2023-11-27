Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

PEO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,805. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.63%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

