Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,134,000 after buying an additional 298,562 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $249,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 111.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.61. The stock had a trading volume of 260,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.87 and its 200 day moving average is $454.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

