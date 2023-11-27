Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $14.93 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 724,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.02. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.