Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $33.55 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,297 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 188.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 1,285,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,655,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UNH stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $542.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00. The stock has a market cap of $502.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.