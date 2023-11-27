Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HD traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.53. 1,227,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,359. The company has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.