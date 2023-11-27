Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.06. The company had a trading volume of 487,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,964. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day moving average of $265.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

