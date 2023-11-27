Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,084,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Corning worth $213,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 930,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

