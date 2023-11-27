Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 121,132 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 9.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,732,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 157,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 78,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $4,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.