Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $599.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $265.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

